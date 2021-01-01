Team Ireland in Beijing - Closing Ceremony

THOMAS MALONEY WESTGAARD NAMED AS FLAGBEARER FOR CLOSING CEREMONY

Thomas Maloney Westgaard has been named as the flagbearer for Team Ireland in the Closing Ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The ceremony takes place in the Bird’s Nest stadium at 12 noon Irish time. Maloney Westgaard was both the first Irish athlete to compete in the Beijing Games, as well as the last, and enjoyed some incredible performances including a 14th place in the Cross-Country 15km Classic, finishing up as the sixth place nation.

Speaking about his selection as flagbearer, Maloney Westgaard said,

“Wow, first of all it’s a massive feeling. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I know that going out to the Bird’s Nest, there will be a lot of emotions. Everyone has been so supportive during these Games. We might be one of the smallest teams, but we are one of the best in terms of spirit and supporting each other.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Beijing Nancy Chillingworth added,

“It is a very fitting appointment, Thomas has been so integral to this time. The fact it’s his second games, the improvement he has made as an athlete over the course of this cycle to be really standing up with the big nations, for him to carry the flag and properly celebrate his achievements is very justly deserved.”

SCHEDULE 20 FEBRUARY

12:00 Closing Ceremony

