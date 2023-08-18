Team Ireland Set For World Athletics Championships | Full Schedule

Ireland’s top athletics stars will join over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the World Athletics Championships which take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from 19-27 August.

Irish record holders Andrew Coscoran (1500m) and Brian Fay (5000m) will be targeting World final appearances, while recent European medallists Sophie O’Sullivan (1500m), Sarah Healy (1500m), and Nick Griggs (1500m) will all look to gain valuable senior championship experience.

In all, 15 of the 24 Irish athletes selected for Budapest 2023 have set new personal bests in their respective events this year, making the prospect of surpassing last year’s total of nine ‘top-24 placings’ at the World Championships in Oregon very much a possibility.

For the first time ever, Virgin Media will broadcast live coverage of the World Athletics Championships, returning the event to Irish terrestrial television for the first time in decades. The Championships, which start on 19th August, will see Virgin Media present live coverage across all nine days.

Morning – Saturday August 19th

David Kenny – Men’s 20km Race Walk – Final – 07:50 (08:50)

Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – Qualification – 09:30 (10:30)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles – Heats – 09:35 (10:35)

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Round One – 10:05 (11:05)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon High Jump – 10:45 (11:45)

Ciara Mageean – Women’s 1500m – Round One – 12:15 (13:15)

Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m – Round One – 12:15 (13:15)

Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m – Round One – 12:15 (13:15)

Evening – Saturday August 19th

Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – Round One – 18:02 (19:02)

Luke McCann – Men’s 1500m – Round One – 18:02 (19:02)

Nick Griggs – Men’s 1500m – Round One – 18:02 (19:02)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put – 18:05 (19:05)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon 200m – Heats – 19:30 (20:30)

Men’s Shot Put – Final – 19:35 (20:35)

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final – 20:47 (21:47)

Morning – Sunday August 20th

Rhasidat Adeleke – Women’s 400m – Round One – 08:35 (09:35)

Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m – Round One – 08:35 (09:35)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump – 08:50 (09:50)

Christopher O’Donnell – Men’s 400m – 09:25 (10:25)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Javelin – Group A – 11:00 (12:00)

OR

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Javelin – Group B – 12:05 (13:05)

Evening – Sunday August 20th

Women’s 1500m – Semi-Final – 16:05 (17:05)

Men’s 1500m – Semi-Final – 16:35 (17:35)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon 800m – 17:00 (18:00)

Evening – Monday August 21st

Women’s 400m – Semi-Final – 20:10 (21:10)

Evening – Tuesday August 22nd

Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Round One – 17:40 (18:40)

Mark English – Men’s 800m – Round One – 18:20 (19:20)

John Fitzsimons – Men’s 800m – Round One – 18:20 (19:20)

Men’s 400m – Semi-Final – 20:00 (21:00)

Women’s 1500m – Final – 20:30 (21:30)

Morning – Wednesday August 23rd

Louise Shanahan – Women’s 800m – Round One – 09:05 (10:05)

Evening – Wednesday August 23rd

Women’s 100m Hurdles – Semi-Final – 19:40 (20:40)

Men’s 1500m – Final – 20:15 (21:15)

Women’s 400m – Final – 20:35 (21:35)

Morning – Thursday August 24th

Brendan Boyce – Men’s 35km Race Walk – Final – 06:00 (07:00)

Evening – Thursday August 24th

Brian Fay – Men’s 5000m – Round One – 18:00 (19:00)

Men’s 800m – Semi-Final – 19:50 (20:50)

Women’s 100m Hurdles – Final – 20:25 (21:25)

Men’s 400m – Final – 20:35 (21:35)

Evening – Friday August 25th

Women’s 800m – Semi-Final – 19:25 (20:25)

Evening – Saturday August 26th

Women’s 4x400m Relay – Round One – 18:55 (19:55)

Men’s 800m – Final – 19:30 (20:30)

Evening – Sunday August 27th