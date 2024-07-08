Team Ireland | Shane O’Driscoll Centenary Print

To mark 100 years of Ireland’s participation at the Olympic Games, artist Shane O’Driscoll has created a special artwork that encapsulates a momentous occasion in Irish sporting history.

The artwork celebrates Ireland’s Olympic heritage, utilising colours and shapes that symbolise both Ireland and the Games.

Shane O’Driscoll is an Irish visual artist who specialises in printmaking and exploring the balance of colour, shape and form.

Alongside Canvaz, he is one of two ‘Artists in Residence’ for Team Ireland at our post competition athlete base of the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris’s 5th arrondissement.

As well as serving as an athlete base, the cultural centre will be open to the public with music, art and a special exhibition charting 100 years of Ireland’s participation at the Olympic Games.

100 Years, 100 Prints

To celebrate Team Ireland’s centenary, a limited edition of 100 signed prints are being released by Shane O’Driscoll for purchase on his site

The prints, signed by the artist, measure 50cm x 50cm unframed and are printed on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag 308gsm.

Purchase a piece of Irish Olympic History