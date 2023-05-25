TEAM IRELAND TRIATHLETES NAMED FOR KRAKOW EUROPEAN GAMES 2023

Team Ireland is set to field a full team across the Triathlon events at the European Games in Krakow this summer. Tokyo Olympian Carolyn Hayes as well as Erin McConnell will compete in the Women’s Individual event, with in-form James Edgar and Luke McCarron competing in the Men’s Individual race. Ireland will also compete in the Mixed Relay for the first time.

The Games run from the 20th of June to the 2nd of July, with Triathlon taking place in the Nowa Huta Lake and its surroundings in Krakow City. All athletes will compete in the individual races on the 27th and 28th of June, before the Mixed Relay competition on the 1st of July.

TEAM IRELAND TRIATHLON ATHLETES:

James Edgar (Lisburn, Co. Antrim) Men’s Individual, Mixed Relay

Luke McCarron (Newtownards, Co. Down) Men’s Individual, Mixed Relay

Carolyn Hayes (Newcastlewest, Limerick) Women’s Individual, Mixed Relay

Erin McConnell (Derry, Co. Derry) Women’s Individual, Mixed Relay

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble said,

“I am really pleased to see a full team set to compete in Krakow, and especially looking forward to watching Team Ireland compete in the Mixed Relay, in its new format. The event takes place in Krakow centre, and will no doubt be a highlight of the games.”

Director of Performance with Triathlon Ireland, Gordon Crawford said:

“We’re delighted that four athletes have been selected to compete at the European Games. This is a young team looking to develop their experience and race-craft but one with a lot of potential. The European Games provides a great development opportunity and a chance for the athletes to test themselves both individually and as a team.”

This is the latest team announcement for the European Games from Team Ireland, in the event that will see Irish athletes compete across seventeen sports, already Team Ireland athletes have been named in Kickboxing, Taekwondo and Badminton. More team announcements will follow over the coming weeks.