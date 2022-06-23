Team Ireland's Fittest Sponsor

On Olympic Day 2022, Team Ireland athletes, staff, sponsors and partners came together to establish who would be crowned Team Ireland's Fittest Sponsor.

With the 2022 Olympic Day theme centred on the power of sport to promote peace and togetherness, using the hashtag #MoveForPeace, Ireland's Olympic stakeholders came together in an event that simulated the Olympic Games, from pre-Games camp through to the medal ceremony.

At the end of the event a cheque for €5,000 was presented to Sanctuary Runners, a non-profit group that uses running to build sustainable bridges between communities and to show that we are all equal.

Team Ireland's Fittest Sponsor - Olympic Day 2022

The event kicked off in the morning with a Pre-Games camp hosted by the Sport Ireland Campus team at the National Arena, where the teams were able to hone their skills at the various sports on offer, and get to know their teammates. Greg O'Shea was on hand to bring everyone through the warm up!

Following a lunch, which was supplied by Gourmet Food Parlour (official catering supplier for Team Ireland), the teams made their way to the National Arena, where they were greeted by Drumadore, the drumming group, outside the main entrance, before their opening ceremony which included an Athlete Parade, and performances from Xquisite Dance, who are part of the Dancing Federation of Ireland.

A rousing dressing room pep talk set up the teams rightly for the competition that ensued.

Once again thanks to all the teams that took part:

Permanent TSB, with Kellie Harrington as coach,

Deloitte, with Rob Heffernan as coach,

Allianz, with Kenneth Egan as coach

McKeever Sports, with Aidan Walsh as coach

Sport Ireland, with Billy Dardis as coach

The All-Stars, with Jon Rudd as coach

While they were all winners, McKeever Sports topped the podium!

This day was supported by a social media campaign which amplified the IOC Move For Peace campaign, involving a series of branded posts, as well as a call to action from the Olympic family to join the Move For Peace call for action.

Greg O'Shea bringing the teams through their paces during warm up
Michelle O'Neill, Team Ireland's first ever Olympic football referee, was a member of the All-Stars team
Mark Browne from Permanent TSB egging on his teammate, with Kellie Harrington as the expert coach
Dance Federation of Ireland and Xquisite Dancing brought Olympic level dancing to the opening ceremony
Allianz Ireland are all in with expert coach Kenneth Egan
The Deloitte Team with expert coach Rob Heffernan eye up the competition during the pre-games camp
The moment when the winners are announced - McKeever Sports
McKeever Sports egged on by expert coach Aidan Walsh
The stacked All Stars team led by three time Olympian Seamus O'Connor
Deloitte pulling like a dog
Nobody beats Drumadore beats

