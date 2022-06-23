On Olympic Day 2022, Team Ireland athletes, staff, sponsors and partners came together to establish who would be crowned Team Ireland's Fittest Sponsor.

With the 2022 Olympic Day theme centred on the power of sport to promote peace and togetherness, using the hashtag #MoveForPeace, Ireland's Olympic stakeholders came together in an event that simulated the Olympic Games, from pre-Games camp through to the medal ceremony.

At the end of the event a cheque for €5,000 was presented to Sanctuary Runners, a non-profit group that uses running to build sustainable bridges between communities and to show that we are all equal.

Team Ireland's Fittest Sponsor - Olympic Day 2022

The event kicked off in the morning with a Pre-Games camp hosted by the Sport Ireland Campus team at the National Arena, where the teams were able to hone their skills at the various sports on offer, and get to know their teammates. Greg O'Shea was on hand to bring everyone through the warm up!

Following a lunch, which was supplied by Gourmet Food Parlour (official catering supplier for Team Ireland), the teams made their way to the National Arena, where they were greeted by Drumadore, the drumming group, outside the main entrance, before their opening ceremony which included an Athlete Parade, and performances from Xquisite Dance, who are part of the Dancing Federation of Ireland.

A rousing dressing room pep talk set up the teams rightly for the competition that ensued.

Once again thanks to all the teams that took part:

Permanent TSB, with Kellie Harrington as coach,

Deloitte, with Rob Heffernan as coach,

Allianz, with Kenneth Egan as coach

McKeever Sports, with Aidan Walsh as coach

Sport Ireland, with Billy Dardis as coach

The All-Stars, with Jon Rudd as coach

While they were all winners, McKeever Sports topped the podium!

Today we celebrate Olympic Day!



On this day we want to highlight the power sport has in bringing people together in peace. Every movement starts with a step. A chance to take action. Let's move together for peace this #OlympicDay@Olympics#MoveForPeace pic.twitter.com/HhRkXvjRBt — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 23, 2022

This day was supported by a social media campaign which amplified the IOC Move For Peace campaign, involving a series of branded posts, as well as a call to action from the Olympic family to join the Move For Peace call for action.

From an Ethiopian prison to the top step of the Irish National Championships podium. Hiko Tinosa’s story is something to behold. To people like Hiko, sport can be so much more than a way of life. On June 23 we celebrate Olympic Day and the world is seeking peace and togetherness. pic.twitter.com/1B6qMQhwtJ — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 22, 2022

The Olympics show that peace is possible through sport.



Peace is fundamental to the Olympics with mutual understanding and a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play at heart. pic.twitter.com/hQYUZHhlWy — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 21, 2022

Today we are celebrating #WorldRefugeeDay

In 2016, Efrem Gidey fled Eritrea and spent six months at a refugee camp in Calais before arriving in Ireland in March 2017. Two years later, he was standing on a European podium having just won an U20 bronze medal 🥉 pic.twitter.com/GVf7gOc8Aq — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 20, 2022

Greg O'Shea bringing the teams through their paces during warm up

Michelle O'Neill, Team Ireland's first ever Olympic football referee, was a member of the All-Stars team

Mark Browne from Permanent TSB egging on his teammate, with Kellie Harrington as the expert coach

Dance Federation of Ireland and Xquisite Dancing brought Olympic level dancing to the opening ceremony

Allianz Ireland are all in with expert coach Kenneth Egan

The Deloitte Team with expert coach Rob Heffernan eye up the competition during the pre-games camp

The moment when the winners are announced - McKeever Sports

McKeever Sports egged on by expert coach Aidan Walsh

The stacked All Stars team led by three time Olympian Seamus O'Connor

Deloitte pulling like a dog