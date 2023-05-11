Team Ireland’s Tokyo Chef de Mission appointed as IABA High Performance Consultant

Team Ireland’s Tokyo Olympics Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle has been appointed IABA High Performance Consultant.

Arising from her Olympic Federation of Ireland role, Tricia joins IABA with a deep understanding of the Irish high performance system, and a wealth of experience in strategy, planning, logistics, coordination and communication. She joins IABA’s High Performance Unit as Team Ireland boxers prepare for their first opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympics, at the European Games in Poland in June, on the back of winning 7 medals this weekend at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix.

Tricia will conduct structural and process reviews within the unit, from a boxing administration perspective, and will assist and support HPU coaching staff, led by Zauri Antia, in preparing for the European Games, and ultimately, for Paris 2024.

Tricia says “I’m looking forward to working in Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, having had the pleasure of working the Head Coach Zauri Antia and the team during the Tokyo Olympic cycle. The potential in this team is extraordinary, and my role will be to strengthen the support structures around the team, to help coaches to enable them to achieve their Olympic goals”

HPU Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “We know Tricia very well– she was of great support to us before and during the Tokyo games. I ‘m looking forward to welcoming her to boxing, and to working with her to support boxers from clubs all over Ireland to the highest possible level.”

IABA Interim Chair, Tom Geraghty, says “Tricia’s invaluable experience will augment the excellence in boxing so evident in IABA’s High Performance Unit. IABA has enormous confidence in Head Coach Zauri Antia and the HPU Coaches given their incredible record, and confidence in Tricia to assist the unit in moving to the next level”

Tricia was formerly a highly decorated international Hockey player for her native Australia, a High Performance hockey coach, and has been a High Performance administrator in Australia, England and Ireland for almost 20 years