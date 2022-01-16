THIRTEEN CANDIDATES TO CONTEST ELECTION TO OFI ATHLETES’ COMMISSION

Voting set to close on Sunday 16 January

An impressive list of thirteen candidates across ten sports have been nominated to run for election for the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission. The recruitment process opened for the 2022-2024 term before Christmas and Olympians from any of the last four Olympic cycles, winter, or summer, were invited to apply for a position on the commission that acts as the athlete’s voice for Irish Olympic athletes. Voting opened on the 11 January and will close at 1pm on the 16 January 2022.

Applicants were initially requested to complete a form outlining their aims and objectives should they be elected to the OFI Athletes’ Commission and were required to be supported by either their National Federation or three Olympians. Outlining a range of aims the high caliber candidates who will run for election list among their goals athlete focused objectives such as improving athlete welfare, mental health, education and support for the athletes.

The list of candidates are as follows:

FIRST NAME SURNAME SPORT GENDER Brendan Boyce Athletics Male Paddy Barnes Boxing Male Hannah Craig Canoeing Female David Harte Hockey Male Natalya Coyle Modern Pentathlon Female Claire Lambe Rowing Female Sanita Puspure Rowing Female Billy Dardis Rugby Male Ian Fitzpatrick Rugby Male Annalise Murphy Sailing Female Shane O'Connor Snowsports Male Grainne Murphy Swimming Female Nicholas Quinn Swimming Male

The current Athletes’ Commission was established in June 2017, with the aim of ensuring that the athlete’s voice is heard across all levels of Olympic sport in Ireland. Their strategy outlines a vision for Ireland to be the best country in the world to be an Olympian or aspiring Olympic athlete.

Seven people will be elected from the list of candidates, with Shane O’Connor deemed selected to the Athletes’ Commission, being an automatic selection as the sole nomination from the winter sports. Both genders will be represented in line with the OFI’s gender balance policy of 40%. The successful members will be elected to the OFI Athletes’ Commission and will remain in office until late 2024.

If any Irish Olympian has not received an email with a password, please contact Heather Boyle heather@olympicsport.ie with their name, email address, the Games in which they competed.