Three Divers Represented at European Games

Springboard and Platform Athletes to Compete at Krakow 2023

At the European Games in Krakow, three Team Ireland divers will be in action, with the event doubling up as the European Championships. The venue for the Games is the Diving Arena in Rzeszów, almost 170km from the Krakow centre. This is the first time that aquatics will be included in the European Games programme and offers direct Olympic qualification for the divers in each category, with the gold medallist in the 3m Springboard and the 10m Platform qualifying a spot in Paris 2024.

Competition in diving occurs between the 23 – 28 June, with Ciara McGing first to compete, in the 10m Platform. The 2022 European Championships finalist currently trains in Ohio State University.

Clare Cryan has been enjoying a great season this year, setting a new National Record last weekend in the 3m Springboard. She was also a 2022 European Championships finalist in both the 1m and 3m Springboard events, both of which she will contest at the European Games. Cryan will also team up with 18-year-old Jake Passmore in the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard.

Passmore dominated the junior category at last year’s World Championships, winning a silver and he won bronze at the European Junior Championships. This will be his first senior international event, he will compete in the Men’s 1m and 3m Springboard as well as the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard with Cryan.

TEAM IRELAND DIVERS:

Ciara McGing (Mayo/London) Women’s 10m Platform

Clare Cryan (Sligo/Roscommon/Sheffield) Women’s 1m, 3m Springboard, Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard.

Jake Passmore (Dublin/Leeds) Men’s 1m, 3m Springboard, Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble said,

“The Swim Ireland Diving team has been enjoying some really good success recently and is going into these Games on the back of a strong showing at last year’s championships. Clare and Ciara were finalists in 2022 and are having a great year so far. Jake has proven to be a really good talent at the junior level, and we are looking forward to seeing him step up to the senior category.”

Team Manager and Diving Coach Damian Ball said:

“The European Games is a crucial competition for our divers, as well as being an Olympic qualification event, it will also prepare our divers for the World Championships which follows immediately afterwards. I’m very proud of the work, effort, and dedication our three divers have put in to make this team and I’m excited to be coaching with the Olympic Federation once again.”

This is the latest team announcement for the European Games from Team Ireland, in the event that will see Irish athletes compete across seventeen sports. Team Ireland athletes have already been named in Kickboxing, Taekwondo, Badminton, Triathlon, Fencing, Canoeing and Cycling. More team announcements will follow over the coming weeks.