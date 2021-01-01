Three Irish Divers Selected for 2023 World Championships

Three Irish divers have been announced to represent Ireland at the upcoming World Aquatics Championships, an opportunity at qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

European finalists Clare Cryan and Ciara McGing and World Junior medallist Jake Passmore will represent Ireland at the Championships from July 15th – 22nd in Fukuoka, Japan.

Cryan and McGing, have both been selected through their performances at the 2022 European Championships in Rome, where they made finals in their respective events, Cryan on the 3m Springboard and McGing on 10m Platform.

Passmore was selected when he took a silver medal in the 3m Springboard at the London Legacy Open in December 2022.

Cryan will be competing in her third World Championships, her highest ranking coming from the 2019 Championships in Gwangju where she finished 11th overall in the 1m Springboard.

McGing will enter the 10m Platform event for her second World Championships.

18-year-old Passmore will enter the 1m and 3m Springboard events in his first World Championships.

The team will depart in early July stopping in Singapore for a holding camp to help deal with time zone changes before travelling to Fukuoka, Japan for the Championships.

Divers will need to make the Final (top 12) to secure a place for Ireland at the Paris Olympic Games in each of their respective events. Olympic events include the 3m Springboard and 10m Platform.

National Diving Coach Damian Ball commented ‘We are incredibly pleased to have three divers confirmed for the World Championships later this year in Japan. We will relish the opportunity to compete against the very best divers from around the World. Our team is growing in confidence and recent performances suggest that we are on track for a positive summer of international events. The 2023 World Aquatic Championships will be one of a series of events we are targeting in our preparations and endeavours to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.’