Tokyo 2020 - 100 Days to Go

With the countdown well and truly underway until the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Olympic Channel has released a number of features to celebrate some of the ancient Olympic heroes.

Heroes of the ancient Olympic Games | Watch the trailer

iframe

Episode 1.

How Leonidas of Rhodes became the greatest Olympian of the ancient world | Heroes

Episode 2.The inspiring story of the six-time Olympic champion Milo of Croton | Heroes

Episode 3.

How Kyniska of Sparta became the first woman ever to win at the Olympic Games | Heroes

Episode 4.

How a secret source of motivation helps Ageas of Argos to win the Dolichos race | Heroes

Episode 5.

The incredible story of a mother who risked her life to see her son compete | Heroes