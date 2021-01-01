Tom O'Riordan RIP

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is saddened to learn of the passing of Olympian Tom O'Riordan, who competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games for Ireland in the 5000m.

Tommo, as he was known to athletes, was not only a hugely successful athlete, he was one of Ireland's most respected sports journalists for many years, and covered many Olympic Games as a member of the press.

The cross country specialist was the holder of 14 National Records (4 x 3000m, 4 x 2 miles, 4 x 3 miles, 2 x 5000m) and was the first Irish athlete to break 14 minutes in the 5000m.

He held 18 Individual Senior titles, and competed for Donore Harriers, and had 21 international caps for Ireland.

His loss will be felt right across the athletics and sports community, and the OFI send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and in particular sympathy and thoughts are with his son Ian O'Riordan, who is also one of Ireland's leading sports journalists, and has carried on his father's legacy by covering many Olympic Games for the Irish Times.

Remembering his father, Ian penned a tribute to the Tokyo Games, 2020 and 1964, which was included in the Team Ireland commemorative guide for athletes.

Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a Anam

