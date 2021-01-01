Top ten European Championship result for sailing’s Finn Lynch

Final results are in for the EurILCA Senior Laser European Championships that finished yesterday evening in Varna, Bulgaria with a top ten performance for Finn Lynch who finished in 7th place in the Men's Laser.

Olympian Finn Lynch is from Carlow. He was the youngest sailor to represent Ireland at an Olympic Games, competing in the Laser at Rio in 2016. His club is the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire.

Finn’s Irish Sailing teammates Ewan McMahon finished in 21st and Liam Glynn in 44th out of a fleet of 98.

In the Women's Laser Radial, youngster (17) Eve McMahon finished in 15th place, and Aoife Hopkins in 25th (in a fleet of 66).

The competition was won overall by Michael Beckett of GBR, and Agata Barwinska of Poland.

Jamie McMahon finished in 17th place in the Men's Silver Fleet.

Throughout the competition, conditions have been difficult with strong wind, big swell and low temperatures.

You can find the full results here: https://eurilca.org/2021-senior-europeans-results/