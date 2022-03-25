TURNER JUST OUTSIDE QUALIFICATION IN EXCITING OPENING ROUND IN PARALLEL SLALOM

SECOND DAY OF ACTION FOR TEAM IRELAND AT THE EYOF IN VUOKATTI

Team Ireland’s Charlotte Turner missed qualification for the finals in the Parallel slalom today by 1.50 seconds. Three Irish Alpine Skiers contested the exciting short race where athletes competed side by side with each other. The top thirty finishers move to the finals which take place next Friday, with Turner finishing in 40th place overall. Teammates Megan Ryan and Kailey Murphy were 45th and 53rd respectively in the event at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti, Finland today. The EYOF runs from the 20-25 March 2022.

This was the first time that these athletes competed in this type of event with Ryan saying,

“I’ve never skied anything like this before, so it’s pretty fun. It’s like they used giant slalom gates where they put them at the distance of a slalom course so it’s really fast and really quick. Both athletes start at the same time so it’s like you’re duelling someone and hope you beat them down. It was a lot of fun and I’ve never done anything like it.”

Murphy took the opportunity to

“It was super fun and so cool to have Megan right there and it was great cheering on Charlotte at the start. I've never skied much like that, it was really cool. All the kids at the finish, it was really cute, you come through the finish and have a million high fives.”

Turner,

“We haven’t done Parallel slalom before so it was like a new mindset and just being open to the experience and not really thinking about results. Giorgio our coach gave great advice to try to ignore the person next to you as much as you can, so that was my goal and luckily I didn’t see her through the course so I just focused on myself.

In my second run I came pretty close to not finishing I had some trouble in the last few gates but I was able to save it. It is a really difficult balance between control and risk but that’s what makes it fun and makes the sport competitive.”

Later today figure skater Elizabeth Golding will make her debut in the Girl’s Short Programme.

22 March 2022 RESULTS:

Alpine Skiing – Girl’s Parallel Slalom Qualification

Overall:

1st Beatrice Sola (Italy) 35.62

2nd Pauline Fischer (GER) +0.63

3rd Lara Klein (GER) +0.72

40th Place Charlotte Turner (Ireland) +3.55

45th Place Megan Ryan (Ireland) +5.26

53rd Place Kailey Murphy (Ireland) +6.87

23 MARCH 2022 SCHEDULE (Irish Time):

16:30 Figure Skating – Girls Short Track Programme

Elizabeth Golding