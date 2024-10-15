UCI Track World Championships | Team Ireland

Irish riders hit the track again this week, as they head to the UCI Track World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ireland will have three representatives on track in Denmark. Paris 2024 Olympians Lara Gillespie and Mia Griffin will be joined by Lucy Bénézet Minns, having just competed in the UCI World Road Championships in September, and won the UEC European Track Championships Junior Points Race in July.

Gillespie and Griffin will join forces in the Madison event, with Gillespie also competing in the Omnium and Points Race. Griffin, also 2024 Rás na mBan winner on the road, will be in reserve for the Omnium event. Bénézet Minns will be Ireland’s representative in the Individual Pursuit.

Lara Gillespie will be the first Irish representative on track in Denmark, as she competes in the Elimination Race on Thursday, 17th of October, and will again be on track competing in the Omnium event on Friday, 18th. She will again be in action on Saturday, 19th of October along with Mia Griffin in the Madison. Lucy Bénézet Minns will also be in action on Saturday, as she competes in the Individual Pursuit. Gillespie will round out this Championships on Sunday, 20th of October in the Points Race.

Day Event Estimated Start Time – GMT Rider Thursday Elimination 18:57 Lara Gillespie Friday Omnium Scratch Omnium Tempo Omnium Elimination Omnium Points 13:38 15:33 18:34 20:03 Lara Gillespie Saturday Individual Pursuit Madison 13:48 18:10 Lucy Bénézet Minns Lara Gillespie and Mia Griffin Sunday Points 12:56 Lara Gillespie

Cycling Ireland High Performance Director Iain Dyer said:

“The team is looking forward to the Championships this week in Copenhagen. Without the regular focus on the Team Pursuit we have been able to create a more bespoke approach for each rider in recent weeks. A post-Olympics World Champs always brings unique challenges but with that some opportunities too, so it will be interesting to see how that pays off.”