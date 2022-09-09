World Surfing Games - Irish Surf Team Announced

Huntington Beach has played a historic role for the sport of surfing, having hosted top-tier global events.The 2022 ISA World Surfing Games will be the seventh major ISA Event held in ‘Surf City USA’ after the city hosted three editions of the ISA World Surfing Games in 1984, 1996 and 2006, as well as the ISA World Juniors in 2005, 2018 and 2019.

The World Surfing Games is the ISA’s flagship open championship event, having served as the first Olympic qualifying events in 2019 in Miyazaki, Japan and in 2021 in Surf City El Salvador.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said:

“Huntington Beach becomes the first step in our exciting paddle towards the 2024 Olympic Games. Excellent waves and the strong Southern California surf culture, made Huntington Beach a natural choice for this iconic event.

“With an extra Olympic slot up for grabs for the top men’s and women’s teams at these 2022 ISA World Surfing Games, the competition for the coveted ISA World Team Champion Trophy is going to be epic and the most important ever.”

The event will run from 16th to the 24th of September. A team of six Irish athletes have been selected, three men and three women.

Men:

GEAROID MC DAID TOM BREEN IAROM MADDEN

Gearoid Mc Daid, Co Sligo Surf Club

Iarom Madden, Donegal Bay Board Riders

Tom Breen, T- Bay Surf Club

Women:

HOLLY WIDGER UNA BRITTON MAIA MONAGHAN

Maia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Una Britton, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Holly Widger, T-Bay Surf Club

ISA Official: Ayesha Garvey, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Ayesha has been selected by the International Surfing Association to travel to the WSG’s as part of the technical team and participate in the historic ISA Women’s Judging Programme. For updates on heats, timings and results follow the link HERE for the Irish Surfing Association