European Modern Pentathlon Championships - Pentathlon Ireland Team

Sive Brassil and Isobel Radford Dodd will take on the continent’s best as Ireland’s challengers at the 2022 European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Hungary this week.

Isobel Radford Dodd Sive Brassil

Veteran Brassil will be leading the charge as she looks to build on a solid season of competition while Radford Dodd will be making her senior European debut in Székesfehérvár, where the Women’s competition kicks off on Wednesday.

Both athletes last competed at the 2022 UIPM World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt in late July when Brassil progressed to the penultimate stage before missing out on a place in the slimmed-down finals, part of pentathlon’s testing New Format for the Paris Olympic cycle. Greystones native Radford Dodd meanwhile was making her first appearance at senior level on the back of some stellar junior performances this year and duly impressed, particularly with her fencing skills.

Having put in intensive work with their Pentathlon Ireland coaching team in recent weeks, both will hope to continue to build on those performances in Hungary. Brassil is no stranger to continental competition and the 28-year-old from Galway will again be aiming to be among the contenders, having finished 16th at the 2019 European Championships in England and just outside the top 20 the previous year, when Székesfehérvár was also the venue.

The Irish duo will be supported at the competition by coach Andrei Fedotov, performance director Martina McCarthy and running coach Evan Scully.

“Ireland will be represented at the Senior European Championships in Hungary by the experienced Sive Brassil, and our Junior athlete, Isobel Radford Dodd, who made her Senior debut earlier this year at the Senior World Championships,” Fedotov said before the team departed for Hungary. “With the support of Pentathlon Ireland, we have just completed a month of high quality training and I am confident that our ladies will perform well in the Senior European Championships.”

The 2022 European Modern Pentathlon Championships are taking place in Székesfehérvár, Hungary from September 13th to 19th. The Women’s Qualification takes place Wednesday, September 14th.

For competition updates visit the UIPM website or download the UIPM Central app.

For more information please contact info@pentathlon.ie.