2023 EUROPEAN GAMES - Kraków-Małopolska

The third edition of Europe’s premier multi-sport competition kicks off in Kraków at the Opening Ceremony on 21 June and fans can now ensure they do not miss any of Team Ireland action in Poland this summer. Team Ireland will send one of the biggest teams in history to this Games with Olympic Qualification on the line for some sports. Tickets are available to buy via the official European Games website here.

