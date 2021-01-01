Performance Round Up - Team Ireland

April was a month to remember for Irish athletes and Team Ireland fans. A new European Champion, National Records, athletes writing themselves into the history books. The level of performance has risen and Irish athletes are now setting times that are World leading. Take a look at some of the action and results below.

Rhasidat Adeleke | Record Breaker

Rhasidat Adeleke set a new 200m and 400m National Record on consecutive days 🔥

Lightning quick swimming at the Irish Open ⚡️🏊‍♀️

7️⃣ Irish Senior Records
5️⃣ Irish Junior Records
1️⃣1️⃣ Irish Open Championship Records

7 swimmers achieved the ‘A’ standard for the World Championships, a big step in qualifying for Paris 2024

☘️ swimming on form 🤝

Leon Dwyer, Irish National Breaking Champion, travelled to Rio de Janeiro to compete in the Breaking for Gold 2023 World Series event 🤸

Dwyer is aiming to earn ranking points towards Olympic qualification ☘️ Read more on our website 🔥

Rhys McClenaghan becomes European Champion on the Pommel Horse

EUROPEAN AND WORLD CHAMPION 🔥🤯

Doesn’t that have a nice ring to it?

THAM NGUYEN 💯🔥 MAKES HISTORY

Winning Ireland’s first ever medal at a senior weightlifting European Championships with bronze 🥉

(49kg) with a 98kg Clean & Jerk 🏋️‍♂️

Tham is an OFI Make A Difference funded athlete

Video 📹 @yks.media

