4th place for Eve McMahon at the Youth Sailing World Sailing Championship, Oman

Eve McMahon of Howth has finished in 4th place in the Women’s ILCA6 (Laser Radial) at the Youth Sailing World Championships in Mussanah, Oman.

A 3rd, 6th and 8th place in the final three races secured Eve’s 4th place in the fleet of 46.

Her result rounds off a highly successful year of competition, winning the 2021 ILCA6 (Laser Radial) Youth World Championships in Italy; U19 Silver Medallist, EURILCA (European region of International Laser Class Association) U21 European Championships; and Silver Medallist, EURILCA Laser Radial Youth Championships.

Over in the Men’s ILCA6 (Laser Radial), Cork sailors Jonathan O’Shaughnessy finished in 34th place, with Ben O’Shaughnessy and James Dwyer Matthews finishing in 12th place in the 29er class.

Irish Sailing Laser Coach and Team Leader Vasilij Zbogar said “Eve finished 4th in tricky conditions – very light winds, choppy – she was struggling, and then the last two days we made a solid plan which she executed well. She’s had a fantastic year and still has another year of youth sailing competition left. I’m very happy with the 29er boys – they’re super young and talented, and this week has been a huge learning for them”.

The Youth Sailing World Championships are the last in the trio of world events hosted in Oman over the last two months where Ireland has had some great success with the 8th place achieved by Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove at the 49er World Championships, and the 17th placing by Aoife Hopkins in the Laser Radial World Championships.

Full results here: https://worldsailingywc.org/results/