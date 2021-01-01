OFI Dare to Believe - Road to Beijing Schools Challenge

The official poster for the latest schools challenge from the OFI Dare to Believe programme has been revealed. Road to Beijing will run in schools nationwide next February, to coincide with the Winter Olympic Games. Modelled on the successful Road to Tokyo, which saw 55,000 students take part, the aim of the Road to Beijing is to open up the world of winter sports to Irish school children as well as teaching them about Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics and celebrating the Chinese culture.

To mark the reveal of the official poster, the Dare to Believe team have launched a colouring competition that will run from the 17 December - 17 January, with the winners to be announced at the official launch of the OFI Dare to Believe Road to Beijing Olympic Schools Challenge.

For more details on how to enter the competition visit the OFI Dare to Believe website.