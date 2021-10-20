Allianz and the Olympic Federation of Ireland announce partnership to span road to Paris

Official start of partnership with OFI which runs until December 2024, taking in the Olympic Winter Games taking place in 2022 and Paris 2024

Earlier this year, globally, Allianz announced an eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements

Allianz has today announced a three-year partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland that will span two games; the Olympic Winter Games taking place in 2022 and the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

This new partnership with the OFI will focus on bringing the Olympic Games to life for Irish sports fans, connecting the Irish public to our national Olympic hopefuls throughout their journey to Paris, building on a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 which saw the largest Team Ireland ever assembled travel to Japan and bring back four medals.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Olympic Federation of Ireland for what will be an exciting period for Irish sport as athletes prepare for the Olympic Winter Games taking place in 2022 and Paris 2024. Our partnership with Paralympics Ireland over the past 10 years has been something everyone in Allianz is extremely proud of and through it we have aimed to create visibility for and drive support of Para sport and the athletes involved. We are delighted to build on that now through supporting all athletes and teamwork which ties in with our commitment to support future generations, “

said Ursula Murphy, Chief Transformation Officer of Allianz Ireland.

“This partnership brings a local element to the work Allianz is doing globally via its partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, and we’re excited to work in tandem with the Olympic Federation of Ireland over the coming years to give Ireland the best opportunity for success in 2022, 2024 and beyond.”

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said;

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Allianz, who are also sponsors of the global Olympic movement. Allianz have a strong history of supporting sport and backing athletes, and we are looking forward to working together with them as we build towards the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022 in less than four months, and the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024.”

On hand to launch the partnership today was Billy Dardis, captain of the Irish men’s rugby sevens team which competed at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for the first time this summer.

“It’s brilliant to see Allianz Insurance coming on board as they are known for their support of sports and communities. Competing at Tokyo was an incredible experience for everyone involved and this partnership will help support athletes throughout the cycle to Beijing and Paris.”

The partnership runs from 2021-2024.

Allianz is already in partnership with Paralympics Ireland, the body responsible for preparing Irish athletes to compete at the Paralympic Games, since 2010 making Allianz the longest standing supporter of Para sport in Ireland.

More information on Allianz’s partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements can be found on allianz.ie.