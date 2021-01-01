Irish speed skaters Sean McAnuff and Liam O’Brien Embark On Quest For Beijing Olympic Spots

Short track speed skaters Sean McAnuff (24) and Liam O'Brien (22) begin their journey this weekend to secure quota places for Ireland at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the first of four ISU World Cup events.

McAnuff and O'Brien will be racing from tomorrow (21 October) at the Olympic test event inside the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. First up will be the 1500m heats and quarterfinals which will be followed later in the day by 500m preliminaries and heats. On Friday (22 October) the 1000m preliminaries and heats will take place. Subsequent rounds and finals will be held on Saturday (23 October) and Sunday (24 October).

For McAnuff and O'Brien, the goal will be to progress as far as they can in each distance to accumulate ranking points at each World Cup event. There are 32 Olympic quota places in the 500m and 1000m distances and 36 in the 1500m on offer. Full rules of the Olympic qualifying procedures can be viewed here.

"My goals for the upcoming World Cups are to give my best effort at everything I do," McAnuff said. "I want to go through these Olympic qualfiers with a positive attitude and outlook regardless of my results. I hope to meet new athletes and connect with old friends and encourage them in their racing and training efforts. I would love to see us athletes enjoy and take part in our speed skating community in a fun and encouraging way that supports each of us and all the hard work we have put in leading up to this point."

"I am looking forward to competing at the first World Cup here in Beijing tomorrow," O'Brien said. "I hope to be able to skate strong and work towards qualifying Ireland a spot at the upcoming Winter Olympics."

The ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating will be streamed live on the ISU Skating YouTube channel. The event can also be followed on social media via the #ShortTrackSkating hashtag.

Schedule (Irish time AM)

21 October

03:40 1500m Heats

06:16 1500m Quarterfinals

08:44 500m Preliminaries

10:11 500m Heats

22 October

04:47 1000m Preliminaries

06:38 1000m Heats

23 October

03:16 1500m Ranking Finals

04:17 500m Ranking Finals

07:20 1500m Semifinals

08:13 1500m Finals

09:02 500m Quarterfinals

09:40 500m Semifinals

10:17 500m Finals

24 October

02:57 1000m Ranking Finals

07:19 1000m Quarterfinals

08:00 1000m Semifinals

08:40 1000m Finals