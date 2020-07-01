BUSY AFTERNOON FOR TEAM IRELAND AT TOKYO 2020

Team Ireland cyclist, Nicolas Roche powered through a tough and gruelling 44.2-kilometre men’s Olympic Time Trial today to finishing 28th in a time of 1:01:23. Roche was amongst the early starters tasked with laying down a marker for the field of 35 riders to measure themselves against. The 37-year-old paced his effort well and finished strong on the Fuji International Speedway.

Boxer Aoife O’Rourke put in an impressive display in the ring today against second seed, Qian Li of China, but just could not overcome the experience of the Rio 2016 bronze medallist, losing out by unanimous decision in the end.

Meanwhile, Team Ireland shooter, Derek Burnett sits in 25th position overnight in the Trap men’s Qualification rounds

BOXING

Ireland’s Aoife O’Rourke made her Olympic debut this afternoon as she faced off against Rio 2016 bronze-medallist and number 2 seed, Qian Li of China in her Middle (69-75kg) Round of 16 bout.

The Roscommon boxer started the fight well and kept with Li throughout, landing some great punches and working hard throughout the three rounds. It just wasn’t enough though and she lost out in the end by unanimous decision.

Speaking afterwards, O’Rourke stated: “It’s not the result I wanted today. I was beaten by the better girl and everything is a learning curve. I’m here in Tokyo. Six years ago, my goal probably would have been for Paris 2024 and I’m lucky enough that I got into this Olympic cycle and I’ll go back to the gym now and work for Paris 2024.

“I’ve been working really hard in training and working with the coaches. We had a good plan going in, I put the pressure on her, hoping that she’d back down a bit, but again she just picked me off. She was the better girl on the day. Everything is a learning curve. You learn every day. I’ll take it on the chin, go back to the gym and keep working.

On how the Olympic experience has been for her, she added: “Tokyo has been brilliant. We’ve had an amazing atmosphere.

“Everyone’s been great. I’m going to go back and cheer on everyone now the way they cheered on me today. There’s been a great buzz about the place.”

CYCLING ROAD

Team Ireland cyclist, Nicolas Roche powered through a tough 44.2-kilometre men’s Olympic Time Trial today to finishing 28th in a time of 1:01:23.

The gruelling race against the clock was won by Primož Roglič of Slovenia in a blistering time of 55:04:19, Roglič averaging 48.3kph. Roglič did much of the damage on the final lap extending his advantage as the terrain took its toll on the heavier riders.

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands returned from a brief hiatus from bike racing to claim the silver medal in a time of 56:05.58. Australia’s Rohan Dennis finished in 56:08.09 to win bronze less than half a second ahead of Stefan Kueng.

Roche had played a key role in supporting Dan Martin in the 234-kilometer Road Race on Saturday, Martin going on to finish in 16th position. A quick recovery was required as the Time Trial course featured a total elevation gain of 846 meters in hot and humid conditions.

Roche was amongst the early starters tasked with laying down a marker for the field of 35 riders to measure themselves against. The 37-year-old paced his effort well and finished strong through to the finish on Fuji International Speedway.

“That was one tough day,” Roche said at the finish line. “Definitely left it all on the road but obviously against a lot of the top of the world specialists I’m a lot slower than most of them, but I gave it 100%. I thank the staff and Cycling Ireland and the Olympic team for their commitment behind me for these Games, and I hope I gave everything I could. It’s been an amazing experience to get my fourth Games, I'm extremely proud.”

SAILING - REACTION

Sailors Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove were back out on the water today in the 49er class races, and finished Races 2, 3 and 4, in 12th, 11th and 13th respectively, to see them now lying in 11th place overall.

Speaking afterwards, Dickson said: “It was a lot windier and wavier, pretty nice conditions and pretty enjoyable!” with Waddilove agreeing before adding; “We’re not coming in confused or deflated. We know what we need to change for the next day which are some simple things.”

Racing resumes for them tomorrow due to the postponements yesterday.

SHOOTING

Team Ireland’sDerek Burnett sits in 25th position overnight in the Trap men’s Qualification. After three rounds Burnett has a score total of 70, missing just one target in the second and third rounds. The shooters return to the Asaka Shooting Range tomorrow for the final two rounds, with the top 6 advancing to the final. Burnett will need a strong performance in the morning to move up the rankings, with the current shooter in sixth place having shot 73.

AFTERNOON RESULTS DAY FIVE: JULY 28TH, 2021

BOXING

Aoife O’Rourke (IRL) v Qian Li (CHN), Women’s Middle Round of 16, win for CHN by unanimous decision

CYCLING ROAD

Men’s Time Trial: Nicolas Roche,28th in 1:01:23.13

SHOOTING

Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1: Rounds 1-3, 25th Derek Burnett, 70 (22/24/24)

DAY FIVE SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES ARE IRISH TIME): July 28th, 2021

10:40 Badminton – Tzu-Wei Wang (TPE) v Nhat Nguyen (IRL) – Men’s Singles Group Play

11:36 Swimming – Mona McSharry - Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Heat