MAGNIFICENT MCSHARRY SHINES AGAIN AS SHE SETS NEW IRISH RECORD AND PB

Mona McSharry was on form once more this evening at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre as she powered through the heats of the 200m Breaststroke this evening, finishing in a time of 2:25.08 to set a new Irish Senior Record and a new Personal Best.

The Sligo native has had an incredible run in the pool this week, reaching the final of the 100m Breaststroke where she finished in 8th position. This evening’s time however, did not secure a semi-final berth for the swimmer, as she finished in 20th place overall.

Elsewhere, Nhat Nguyen’s Olympic journey came to a close this evening following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Tzu-Wei Wang (TPE) after a thrilling and extremely close match.

BADMINTON

Nhat Nguyen’s Olympic journey came to an end after a 2-1 defeat to the number ten seed, Tzu-Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei. It was a performance to be proud of by the 21-year old, who tested his opponent’s limits all the way through their final group game.

Wang took command of the first set early on, racing into a 6-1 lead, but Nguyen responded to the challenge – fighting back to within one point. A steady gap grew once again with his opponent taking charge of the court and winning the set 21-12.

Nguyen responded in kind in set two, opening the same five-point gap, before a gruelling battle took place in the 20 minutes that followed. The set drawing level at 15-all could have proved costly, but composure beyond his years carried the Irishman through to a 21-18 win.

A winner-takes-all set three followed which saw both players exchanging points, and the game drawing level at almost every score until it reached 11 apiece. Wang’s experience prevailed though and a closing set of 21-12 saw him progress on to the round of 16.

Speaking afterwards, Nguyen was content and motivated by his performance saying: “I have no regrets, I wanted to leave it all on the court and I felt I left it all on the court, fighting and jumping around for every point.”

Looking to the future Nguyen added he would be able to “use this experience for his next couple of Olympics.”

SWIMMING

Following her historic qualification for the 100m Breaststroke final earlier in the week, Team Ireland’s Mona McSharry returned to the pool this evening for her second event, the 200m Breaststroke, where she set a new Irish Senior Record and a new Personal Best finishing 2nd in her heat and 20th overall in a time of 2:25.08.

Entering this evening’s event ranked 28th (compared to 11th for the 100m), McSharry swam a super race to secure a new Irish Senior Record and a Personal Best, but her time was not quite enough to see her progress to the semi-finals.

“It felt really good,” she said afterwards. “I didn’t burn up and sometimes, you can swim a good 200m and it burns and sometimes it doesn’t so I never really know what feels like a good time – so to turn around and see a 2:25.08 and a new PB is amazing.

“This isn’t an event I am focusing on at the moment, I definitely want to in the future but to be able to just put out times like that and put together a good race is really great. And if that’s the way that ends this competition then I’m really happy with that.”

ENDS

EVENING RESULTS DAY FIVE: JULY 28TH, 2021

Badminton

Tzu-Wei Wang (TPE) 2-1 Nhat Nguyen (IRL) – Men’s Singles Group Play (21-12, 18-21, 21-12)

Swimming

Women’s 200m Breaststroke, Heat 1 – Mona McSharry, 2nd in Heat, 20th overall with a time of 2:25.08

DAY SIX SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES ARE IRISH TIME): July 29th, 2021

00:40 Rowing – Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley - Women’s Pair Final B

01:00 Rowing – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen - Lightweight Women’s Double Final B

01:50 Rowing – Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy – Lightweight Men’s Double Final A

01:50 Shooting – Derek Burnett – Men’s Qualification Day 2

02:25 Golf – Rory McIlroy – Men’s Stroke Play Round 1

02:30 Rowing – Sanita Puspure – Women’s Single Semi-Final A/B

02:36 Golf – Shane Lowry – Men’s Stroke Play Round 1

From 03:00 Judo – Ben Fletcher (IRL) v Mukhammadkarim Khurramov (UZB)– Men’s -100kg Elimination Rounds

From 04:05 Sailing – Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – 49er Class Races

From 04:15 Sailing – Annalise Murphy – Laser Radial Races

11:49 Swimming – Shane Ryan – Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat