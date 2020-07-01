Coyle eases into final at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Sofia II

Ireland’s Natalya Coyle and Sive Brassil encountered mixed fortunes in their attempts to qualify for the women’s final at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Sofia II.

Coyle’s progression was never in doubt and she crossed the line just one second behind the winner of her semi-final with 1,024 points.

Competing in the same qualification group, Brassil struggled in the fencing discipline and withdrew from the Laser Run after feeling unwell, ending her involvement in the competition.

Coyle had started her day with a solid fence, winning 13 of her 23 bouts, but Brassil managed just six victories on the piste.

Both Irish team-mates made the top six in swimming, with times of 2:17.00 for Coyle and 2:17.81 for Brassil, after which Coyle was in seventh position overall with Brassil in 18th.

Brassil, 27, didn’t feel able to compete in the run/shoot finale, and the Galway pentathlete must now wait to see if her performances in the 2020 and 2021 seasons have earned her enough ranking points to qualify for the Pentathlon World Cup Final in Hungary in May.

Coyle, 30, improved her overall position with a Laser Run time of 12:58.70 and the two-time Olympian will go into Saturday’s final with solid hopes of a strong performance.

