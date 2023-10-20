Dan Magee – The Team Behind The Team | Badminton

All have represented Ireland with distinction and their niece Rachael Darragh, the current Irish women’s number one, is another graduate of Raphoe BC. Since Chloe’s international retirement the three-time Olympian has moved back home and is coaching the club’s underage talent. Sam is now one of Badminton Ireland’s two elite coaches (concentrating on doubles) with Malaysian Iskandar Zulkarnain and Daniel is the sport’s High Performance Director. “I was lucky enough to first play (for Ireland) back in 2007 alongside players like Scott Evans and Sam, Huang Bing and Mark Topping when we won our division (fifth) in the Sudirman Cup, the World Mixed Team Championships.”

After completing a degree in geography at the University of Coleraine his road divided: should he keep playing or become a coach? Magee chose the latter and first worked for Badminton Ireland, as an assistant coach, in 2009-2010, when most of Ireland’s top players were still based in Dennmark or Sweden because there was no elite training centre here.