EVE MCMAHON IS ILCA WORLD U21 CHAMPION

Howth Yacht Club’s Eve Mcmahon has won the world U21 championship title for her ILCA6 Olympic class in Tanger, Morocco on Sunday, 22 of October.

After six days of racing the Paris 2024 hopeful held her nerve and delivered a very impressive regatta coming in 14 points lower than her closest competitor.

On a windy final day of the event, she started in the middle of the fleet and worked her way up into third place shortly before the finish.

But a capsize threatened to ruin her hopes but she still managed to recover and finish the race in eighth, enough to secure the title.

“I am very happy with how Eve approached the event. She followed good processes and rolled with the punches to be consistent race by race at this event.” commented Irish Sailing’s Head Coach Rory Fitzpatrick. “This made it hard for other contenders to challenge the title towards the end of event.”

McMahon had kept her head down all week remaining focused on the process, commenting “I obviously I have to be wary of the top girls, but to be honest I’m just going to try and focus fully on myself, and do what I have been doing because it seems to be working so far.”

Sailors had the full range of conditions to compete with this week making this regatta a real test of abilities.

