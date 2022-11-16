Dare To Believe: Olympians Live Webinar

Thank you for tuning into our first official Olympians Live Webinar event. We were delighted to have over 12,000 students tune in to the primary and secondary shows!



Two of our Olympic Bronze Medal Rowers from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Aifric Keogh and Eimear Lambe, joined host Emer O'Neill behind the screen to share their journey and answer some terrific questions from each of the schools.

A special mention to some of the schools who joined us live to ask questions below.

Ursuline Secondary School, Blackrock, Cork,

Colaiste Iosaef, Kilmallock, County Limerick

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

St. Peter's College, Wexford

Learn more about how you can get your school involved by visiting here.

You can rewatch the videos on our YouTube channel below or by clicking here.