Athletes' Commission Social Event

Enjoying the Journey - 14th December, Sport Ireland Campus

The Team Ireland Athletes' Commission are calling on all Olympians (past and present) and high performance athletes on their sports national team (Junior and Senior) to join them for a social event to discuss the importance of 'Enjoying the Journey'. The event will be brought by the Athletes' Commission who are: Shane O'Connor (Chair), Natalya Coyle (Vice Chair), Annalise Murphy, Brendan Boyce, Claire Lambe, David Harte, Paddy Barnes and Sanita Puspure, most of who will be present on the day.

The date will serve as an official launch of the Athletes' Commission Strategy for 2022-2024, with details of the related activities, supports and actions to take place also.

The event will be an interactive event, aimed at creating engaging discursion around the various challenges and opportunities for high performing athletes, and the importance of remaining focused at all times on finding enjoyment and happiness in the steps along the way.

MC David Gillick (Olympian and former Athletes' Commission member) will guide two panel discussions around the topic, touching on key points such as how to celebrate success, and tips and advice from the experienced Olympians in the room.

Key Note Speaker will be Olympic Bronze Medallist in Boxing from Tokyo, Aidan Walsh.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Gavin Noble (Olympian and form Athletes' Commission member) will present on the Paris plans.

Places will be limited so early registration is advisable. To receive the link please email heather@olympicsport.ie.