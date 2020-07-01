Dare to Believe Teams Up with RTÉ After School Hub Winter Olympics

Dare to Believe, in association with FBD Insurance, features on popular RTÉ2 series

The winter is coming in fast, but the best way to stay warm is to stay moving. That's why After School Hub have a super Sports Week coming up next week.

Our friends from Team Ireland are here for the After School Hub Winter Games with Kenneth Egan, Kellie Harrington joined by Sive Brassil, Oliver Dingley, Brendan Boyce and stars of the Irish Women's Hockey Team all competing for the After School Hub gold medal!

Tune in next week from the 23-27 November between 3.20-4.20pm to see who becomes the RTÉ After School Hub Winter Olympics Champion!!!