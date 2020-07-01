EVENTING – Ireland’s Cathal Daniels scores impressive win in Portugal as countdown to Tokyo Olympics continues

Ireland’s 2019 European Championship bronze medallist Cathal Daniels continued his preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with a commanding win in the feature CCI4*-S at this weekend’s Portugal Winter Tour in Barroca d’Alva.



The Portugal Winter Tour is a chance for some international athletes to achieve the qualification standard needed for the Tokyo Olympic Games, thankfully however Ireland has already qualified full teams for the Games in Eventing, Dressage and Show Jumping.

Galway native Daniels led from start to finish in the CCI4*-S with the Sarah Hughes-owned gelding Barrichello, and they were the only combination to finish on their Dressage score (29.7), while Daniels also took sixth place with My Lucky Day on a score of 40.1.



In the CCSI3*-S, Daniels also came close to victory and finished as runner-up with The Irish Sport Horse Shannondale Mari (ISH) on a score of 35.5, while Jennifer Kuehnle finished fourth with Polly Blue Eyes.



The Portugal Winter Tour continues until December 6th, with two more weeks of International competitions on offer.

