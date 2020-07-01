Laura Ostler ~ Performance Analysis Lead for Tokyo

LAURA OSTLER NAMED AS PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS LEAD FOR TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES

Experienced Professional to Support Team Ireland

2020 Following a robust selection process, the Olympic Federation of Ireland today named Laura Ostler as Lead for Performance Analysis at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ostler is an experienced multi-sport performance analyst working at the Sport Northern Ireland Sports Institute. She started in the field of performance analysis in 2004 on placement at the South Australian Sports Institute as a sport and exercise science undergraduate student studying at the University of Bath. In 2008 she undertook an MSc in performance analysis at Cardiff Metropolitan University, where she was able to develop her applied analysis skills working with sports through Sport Wales and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Since 2009 Ostler has worked at the Sport Northern Ireland Sports Institute, initially on placement, refining her applied practice, and as a full time member of staff since 2011. Her main responsibility is over planning and delivering analysis support in training and competition environments to predominantly Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games coaches and athletes. In recent years, Laura has worked extensively with Cycling Ireland, and supported Ulster boxers in their preparation for and during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ostler will draw upon her experience of service provision, as well as experiences from multi-sport Games including 2019 European Games, 2018 Commonwealth Games, to plan and deliver performance analysis support at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle, said

“Laura is a significant addition to our Science and Medicine Team supporting Team Ireland at the Tokyo Games. Her previous experience delivering a remote analysis hub for the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team will be a real asset in setting up a similar support for the Olympic team in Tokyo.”

Head of Performance Support Phil Moore added,