Dickson and Waddilove win World Cup silver

Dickson and Waddilove win silver at sailing World Cup in the Netherlands

49er team Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove have won the medal race and secured a silver medal at the 2022 Hempel World Cup Allianz Regatta in the Netherlands today.

The World Cup saw ten Olympic classes compete in Almere in the southern part of the Ijsselmeer, east of Amsterdam.

Dutch team Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken grabbed gold with one point in the difference. Lambriex and van de Werken have been training partners to Waddilove and Dickson.

Matt McGovern, Irish Sailing 49er coach commented “It’s been a great week here in quite tricky conditions – light and shifty – something that the boys have tried to work on, so fantastic that they’ve put in some of the best days against the whole fleet throughout the week.

It’s been a great week, and finishing off in true style today was definitely a high point – it’s always nice to win a medal race, especially in such great conditions”.

Full results here: here