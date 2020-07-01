Diving Olympic Qualifier

Team Ireland divers Oliver Dingley, Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing and Tanya Watson are in Tokyo preparing to compete in the final Olympic Games qualifier – the FINA Diving World Cup.

The qualification event, taking place at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, will run from May 1st – 6th with places for the Games available in the 3m Springboard and 10m Platform.

Rio 2016 Olympic Finalist Oliver Dingley leads the team with Clare Cryan, Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing all aiming to become the first Irish female diver to qualify for an Olympic Games.

Watch it here on Monday:

Divers securing a semi-final (top 18) place in each event will automatically qualify a place for their country at the Games. This is the second and final qualification event for the Games, the first, the FINA World Championships in 2019, allocated 12 qualification places.

Irish Divers Schedule

Monday, May 3 Womens 3M Springboard Prelims Clare Cryan

Tuesday, May 4 Womens Platform Prelims Ciara McGing & Tanya Watson

Wednesday, May 5 Mens 3M Springboard Prelims Oliver Dingley For latest startlists and results visit FINA Diving World Cup – Tokyo, Japan. Daily updates will be available on swimireland.ie while Irish divers are competing.