Irish relay teams touch down in Poland ahead of World Relays

Both Irish relay teams will be in action on Saturday (May 1st) at the World Athletics Relays Silesia21, with the mixed 4x400m first to take to take to the track at 6.35pm (Irish time).

The traveling mixed 4x400m squad is as selected and includes recent European Indoor Championships 4th place finisher Phil Healy. The Bandon AC athlete is joined by recent European Indoor Championship teammates Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC). Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC) will add his international championship experience, with Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC) and Andrew Mellon (Crusaders AC) rounding off a strong looking 4x400 mixed squad.

Mixed 4x400m Athlete Name Club Coach Phil Healy Bandon AC Shane McCormack Sophie Becker Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons Sharlene Mawdsley Newport AC Gary Ryan Chris O'Donnell North Sligo AC Michael Baker Thomas Barr Ferrybank AC Hayley & Drew Harrison Andrew Mellon Crusaders AC Brendan McConville

The Women's 4x100m team are scheduled to go in their heat at 7.08pm (Irish time). Aoife Lynch of Donore Harriers AC was added to the traveling squad with Joan Healy and Niamh Whelan having to withdraw through injury. Lynch will join recent European Indoor Championship semi-finalist Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC), Molly Scott (SLOT AC), Sarah Quinn (St Colman’s South Mayo AC), and Kate Doherty (DSD AC) as part of the 4x100m squad.

Women’s 4x100m Athlete Name Club Coach Molly Scott SLOT AC Deirdre Scott Sarah Lavin Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey Sarah Quinn St Colman's South Mayo AC Brendan Glynn Kate Doherty DSD AC Daniel Kilgallon Aoife Lynch Donore Harriers AC Daniel Kilgallon

A top 8 finish at the World Athletics Relays Silesia21 for either of these squads guarantees Olympic qualification. A top 10 finish in the Women's 4x100m or top 12 finish in the Mixed 4x400m at this event would ensure qualification for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022.

Support Staff

Teresa McDaid - Team Manager & Covid Officer

Daniel Kilgallon - National Sprints Coordinator & Lead 4x100m Coach

Karen Kirk - 4x100m Coach

Drew Harrison - Mixed 4x400m Coach

Ciara McCallion – Physio