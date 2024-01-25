Eábha McKenna – in conversation

Eábha McKenna competed in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, just one year after her first taste of the Olympic movement in the European Youth Olympic Festival 2023.

We caught up with the Wicklow born, Swiss based promising young Alpine Skier this week;

How has the week been so far?

It’s been really great and I’ve met a lot of new people and stuff. Honestly, at the beginning of the week, it was pretty foggy and everything and you couldn’t see much. So up until yesterday, I had no idea what was even around me. But yesterday it started then clearing up when we could see the mountains and stuff and instead it got extremely cold. So it’s been very cold here, but it’s been great. It’s really fun so far.

How are the slopes?

Well, the ski slopes, I don’t find them too steep, especially the ones that we’re racing on. They’re medium to nearly flat-ish, but we haven’t been on too many slopes, but they all seem super nice. The snow is for sure is different. I think the first training day I was a little bit shocked because it seemed like it was hard underneath, but on top it was kind like balls, kind of slushy and it was really hard to figure out how to ski, and to deal with that kind snow. But now on the race slope, especially today and on the Super G Day, it was nice and it was pretty good. The slope held up well. It was hard.

Tell me about growing up in Ireland.

I don’t have that many memories, I lived in between Rathdrum and Glendalough in Wicklow in the middle of a forest in a small house. I can’t remember that much. But sometimes a deer would pop out from the trees, you’d see them through the window and we had a dog and stuff and so it was really great.

Tell me about where you live in Switzerland.

Well, we live in Beckenreid, which is a small little village, kind of in the middle of Switzerland, about 20 minutes from Lucerne or an hour south from Zurich. And it’s really pretty. We’ve got a small little ski resort up there where I used to train as a kid. Now I can’t so much because it’s hard to find training, but it’s a nice small little resort.

Tell me about your journey into the sport of skiing.

I was five years old when I started skiing, my parents then took me to ski lessons in Berg and I went to the Swiss ski school and stuff. I can’t remember much of that, but there was a great deal of huffing involved with it as well, but fun as well as kids do. And then when I was seven or eight, my parents helped me enter a ski club from our local town. That’s when I started training in gates or free skiing more. And that’s when I discovered my love for skiing.

What made you know you wanted to take skiing seriously?

Honestly, I don’t know exactly what made me want to do more of it, but I think I kind of started off with the training and then I went racing and I was always dead last. I was really bad at the beginning, but I dunno, I loved it so much and loved being out in the snow and up on the mountains and punching the gates when that phase started. So then I remember one day coming down a slope and telling my parents I wanted to be a World Cup skier, and they were always like, oh, someday that’ll pretty much go away, but it hasn’t so far. So I keep going.