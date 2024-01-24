Personal Best for Finlay Wilson in Giant Slalom

WINTER YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES – TEAM IRELAND ON DAY FIVE

Another personal best from Finlay Wilson in Men’s Giant Slalom in Gangwon

Team Ireland’s Alpine Skier Finlay Wilson was the sole Irish athlete competing today at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, racing in the Men’s Giant Slalom. Producing a personal best on the way, the sixteen-year-old finished the competition in 32nd place with a time of 1:41.8. Earlier this week the skier, who competes for Chamonix Ski Club in France, scored his highest FIS points in the Super-G, and backed that performance up by smashing his previous best in the Giant Slalom today, with 107 points.

Wilson was lying in forty-second place after the first run and was determined to race more aggressively in his second race. Executing a quicker performance, the second time round, the Irish skier’s time was the thirtieth fastest overall, netting a final position of 32nd place overall. Speaking after the race, he said,

“I wasn’t truly satisfied with the first run. I wanted to push it more, and that’s what I did. From the start, I went really aggressive, and had a nice feeling going past the very weird banana, and did that well, which I’m happy about. Then there was a steep bit, and it was very rhythmic, I had speed and felt good. Then coming into the last flat section, I made a little mistake and lost a bit of speed. But in general, it felt good, and I’m happy with my performance.”

In the slalom events, there’s a balance to find between pushing limits and not making mistakes, and Wilson described good conditions on the course,

“Pushing it on this kind of snow is the way to go. There are lots of grips, so it is good. You can go for it, and that’s what I try to do.”

Tomorrow is the last day of racing for Wilson and for Eábha McKenna with both competing in the more technical slalom event.

Results 23 January

Finlay Wilson – Men’s Giant Slalom, 32nd place with 1:41.80, FIS points 107.

Schedule 25 January (Irish time)

00:30 (09:30 local time) Eábha McKenna – Slalom Run 1

01:45 (10:45 local time) Finlay Wilson – Slalom Run 1

04:45 (13:45 local time) Eábha McKenna – Slalom Run 2

05:45 (14:45 local time) Finlay Wilson –Slalom Run 2