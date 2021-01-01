FANCY RUNNING ON THE STREETS OF PARIS DURING THE OLYMPICS?

OPPORTUNITY TO GET ENTRY TO THE MARATHON FOR ALL (10KM)

Two Free Entries to be won to celebrate Paris 2024 500 Days To Go

Next Tuesday, the 14th of March, people around the world will be celebrating 500 days to go until the biggest sporting event in the world. The next edition of the summer Olympic Games takes place in Paris from the 26th of July until the 11th of August 2024. To mark the day, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and French Embassies around the world will be taking part in the ‘Terre de Jeux 2024’, a virtual relay that happens in each country between 09:00 and 10:00. Each country will be presented with two free entries to the Marathon for All 10km route which will take place in Paris during the Games.

Being in the next time zone to France, the French Embassy in Ireland will be receiving the relay baton from Paris at 09:00 by Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington, Dublin City Council ambassador. During the following hour the Irish leg of the baton relay will see activity taking place in Dublin and right around Ireland.

The Dublin events kick off with a power walk from the French Embassy to Trinity College, followed by skateboarding on Samuel Beckett Bridge, a sport gathering in the Sean Moore Park in Irishtown, which Olympian and broadcaster David Gillick will lead. This will be followed by the passing of the baton to Cape Verde by Paralympic Champion, Ellen Keane at the Poolbeg Lighthouse. During this hour a social media campaign is encouraging sports enthusiasts right around Ireland to share images of themselves running on social media to highlight the Irish involvement.

Next year’s marathon for all event is a unique concept that will attract people globally. Exactly 20,024 people worldwide will participate in the marathon and the 10km event, on the same marathon route as the Olympians during the Paris Olympic Games. With high demand for these entries anticipated, Irish athletes have a golden opportunity next Tuesday to be in with a chance of winning a free entry to the 10km event.

Either,

Join the French Embassy in Ireland at the sport gathering with David Gillick in Sean Moore Park in Irishtown in Dublin centre – ENTER HERE.

Or,

Take part in the Team Ireland social media campaign. Simply share a photo of you running to your social media account of choice between 09:00 and 10:00 on the 14th of March, tagging us and using #TerredeJeux2024 and #TeamIreland and #Paris2024. Simply upload the screenshot of your post to us HERE by 12:00 on the same day, and you will receive details on how to enter the draw.

Speaking about the event, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble is encouraging people to get involved in the 500 Days to Go event,

“Next Tuesday offers a really special opportunity for people to win that entry to the Marathon for All. Paris 2024 have an exciting vision, and after a Games behind closed doors, they are viewing next year’s Olympics as a Games Wide Open. There will be massive demand for these coveted 10km entries, and the 500 Days to Go event offers two easy opportunities for Irish people to get one of two guaranteed Dossards for Ireland.”

H. E. Mr. Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of France to Ireland said,

“We are looking forward to celebrating 500 days to go next Tuesday, along with our colleagues in French Embassies around the world. France is more than ever Ireland’s closest EU neighbour as we will be receiving the baton from Paris. We invite people to join our Irish events on the morning of the 14th of March. Paris 2024 will be an Olympics to remember, and we know it will be an extra special one for the Irish people, as the 100th anniversary of the first time they competed in the Games as Team Ireland.”

For all the details on how to take part and be in with an opportunity of entering the draw to get one of the two free entries to the 10km marathon for all event in Paris, visit THIS WEBSITE.