GOURMET FOOD PARLOUR - OFFICIAL CATERING SUPPLIER FOR TEAM IRELAND

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today announced Gourmet Food Parlour as its official catering supplier for Tokyo 2020. This agreement will see Gourmet Food Parlour provide a food service to the OFI this summer, with a focus on the home experience throughout the Olympic Games in July and August.

Gourmet Food Parlour, who will celebrate their 15th anniversary this summer, opened its first restaurant in Dun Laoghaire in 2006 serving a range of quality dishes. The group has now grown to six locations across Dublin and Galway and provides a large catering and event service. It is the largest sports catering company in Ireland, with a keen focus on catering for the individual dietary needs of elite athletes which enables them to compete on the global stage.

***

Welcoming today’s announcement, OFI Commercial Director Catherine Tiernan said,

“We are delighted to welcome Gourmet Food Parlour as official catering supplier to Team Ireland this year as we prepare for what will be a very unique Olympic Games. High nutritional standards are important, and the quality and variety of food offered by Gourmet Food Parlour will ensure that our people are very well looked after.”

CEO of Gourmet Food Parlour, Lorraine Heskin, said,

“Gourmet Food Parlour are delighted to become official catering supplier to the Olympic Federation of Ireland. We’ve been proud to partner with numerous athletes over the years and are now honoured to be able to play a part in the Road to Tokyo providing refuel meals for Team Ireland. Our sports catering division will provide an array of nutritionally balanced meals of the highest quality. It is a fantastic way for us to be able to assist them in their preparations towards another successful Olympics.