Olympic Sports Weekly Update 13 May 2021

It has been two weeks since the last update, with a lot happening in that time! Four new athlete spots confirmed for Team Ireland for the Toko Olympics, with the confirmed number of athletes attending the Olympics now standing at 63, and the IOC confirming that Pfizer would be donating vaccinations to the Irish Olympic contingent who will be going to Tokyo.

In this time we have had an exciting build up to the Games, with the official mascots for Team Ireland launched by official partner to Team Ireland, Circle K, alongside their naming competition, as well as the announcement of Gourmet Food Parlour as official catering supplier to Team Ireland.

These highlights and more are detailed below, alongside team announcements and dates for upcoming events across the sports, courtesy of our National Federations. As a reminder, the current status of Team Ireland for the Tokyo Olympics is 63 guaranteed athletes travelling to the Games, with many more sitting within qualification. The full details of the team can be found AT THIS LINK.

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND UPDATES

Circle K, partner of Team Ireland, launched a new range of official Team Ireland merchandise in partnership with us, which includes a range of items, including two Team Ireland mascots. To celebrate, they are currently running a competition to name the mascot. Read more HERE.

Yesterday we announced that Gourmet Food Parlour would be our official catering supplier, with a focus this summer on the home experience throughout the Olympic Games in July and August.

If you haven’t seen it, this video from official partner to Team Ireland for Tokyo 2020, Indeed, with gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is fantastic.

Today marked the halfway mark of our Olympic Schools Challenge Road to Tokyo which currently has over 45,000 school children around Ireland learning more about the Olympics, Team Ireland and getting active. This Dare to Believe initiative is supported by FBD Insurance, official sponsor to Team Ireland for Tokyo 2020.

Last week the IOC announced that Pfizer have donated vaccinations to athletes and representatives who will be traveling to Tokyo in July for the Olympic Games. A move that was also welcomed by the Irish government. Note that this donation is an additional number of vaccinations and will not be taken out of the vaccinations that are being rolled out as part of the national programme.

TOKYO SPORTS

Over the past two weeks briefings have been taking place regarding the latest edition of the Playbook. For those travelling to Tokyo, regardless of whether they are athletes or other stakeholders, there will be an increase in Covid testing, and activity plans will have to be completed 4 weeks in advance. More details and FAQ can be found here. and included here.

Athletics

The mixed 4 x 400m team of Chris O'Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley, and Thomas Barr produced a stunning performance to finish 3rd in 3.16.84 NR which not only secured a place in tomorrow’s final, but also claimed Olympic and 2022 World Championships qualification.

The Women’s 4 x 200m also finished an historic second with a stunning performance.

Canoeing

The Irish Canoe Slalom team just fell short of achieving a qualifying spot with Noel Hendrick coming within one nation spot of qualifying for Tokyo in the Men’s K1. Hendrick is an FBD Make a Difference Scholar.

In the 2021 Canoe Sprint European Qualifier, Jenny Egan finished 8th in the final of a tough race. It was not enough to take one of the two places on offer.

Diving

Last week Tanya Watson and Oliver Dingley performed strongly in the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, competing in the Women’s 10m Platform and the Men’s 3m Springboard events respectively. Alongside teammates Ciara McGing (10m Platform) and Clare Cryan (3m Springboard) they are now competing in Budapest for the LEN European Aquatics Championships from Monday, 10-23 May, after which they will await final FINA ranking confirmation.

Golf

Olivia Mehaffey is ready to take on the world of professional golf and will make her debut on the Symetra Tour’s Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Orlando later this month. Read more HERE.

Hockey

This weekend Ireland take on Scotland in their final preparation for the EuroHockey Championships, read more HERE. There is also an interview with Grace O’Flanagan HERE.

Modern Pentathlon

Three Irish Athletesare set to compete in the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Final which takes place from 13 – 16 May, in Hungary. Natalya Coyle, Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe and Sive Brassil will all be in action, with Lanigan O’Keeffe and Brassil both still seeking Olympic qualification, with strong performances required in both his World Cup and the World Championships in Cairo in June. Day one saw Natalya finish tenth in the fencing round.

Rowing

This week is a big one for Irish rowing, with the 2021 Olympic Qualifying Regatta taking place in Lucerne. Three crews are competing for the coveted Olympic berths, the Women’s Four, Women’s Lightweight Double and the Men’s Single. Competition runs from the 14-15 May. Ireland has already four crews qualified for Tokyo this summer.

Swimming

Swim Ireland have confirmed a large team of 24 athletes (20 swimmers and 4 divers) for the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, which run from the 10 - 23 May at the Duna Arena. The swimming element of the Championships runs from May 17-23 and the team’s focus will be trying to qualify a relay team for the Olympic Games for the first time in 49 years.

Find the schedule here: Schedule – Len-Budapest 2020

Read more HERE

Triathlon

Russell White and Carolyn Hayes are both in Yokohama this weekend, racing the first event in the re-opened qualification period for triathlon.

The race is the first of six over six weeks that will offer points before qualification closes in mid June.

More about Carolyn HERE, more about Russell HERE.