Hockey | Olympic Qualifiers – Katie Mullan

Their greatest hour to date will forever be associated with a classic festive jingle so there was some irony to the fact that the Irish women’s hockey team have just had such a muted Christmas.

An intensive two-week training camp in Spain meant they only flew home on December 23rd and they were back in collective training again, at their HQ on the Sport Ireland campus in Blanchardstown, by New Year.

But if they bag a place in a second consecutive Olympic Games in their final FIH qualification tournament in Valencia on January 13-21 then their “quiet Christmas”, as captain Katie Mullan describes it, will all have been worth it.

“I actually got home at 1am on Christmas Eve, enjoyed some time with the family and then came back down but don’t you worry, we’ll celebrate Christmas again in February if we get through,” Mullan says with her trademark grin.

“It’s very, very exciting. We’ve had fantastic preparation over the past month, including those two great weeks in Spain before Christmas, so no one minded.”

A lot of water has flown under the bridge since their World Cup silver medal heroics of 2018 when ‘All I Want For Christmas’ became their out-of-season celebratory anthem and an intrigued Mariah Carey slid into their DMs.