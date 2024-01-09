PTSB AND DARE TO BELIEVE ANNOUNCED AS NEW SPONSORS OF 10TH PEXPO

Olympic-themed projects to be included in student submissions
PTSB and the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Dare to Believe programme have today been announced as the new sponsors of the 10th PEexpo. The new look PExpo will move to the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin for its tenth edition on Thursday May 2, 2024.
PExpo is an event that showcases the entries of a national competition for secondary school students around Ireland based on their projects in the fields of sport and physical fitness.
Around 300 students have already indicated their plans to submit projects, with their schools taking advantage of a 15% off pre-registration offer for all who sign on before January 1, 2024. The closing date for entries is April 20, 2024.
PExpo, developed in association with the Physical Education Association of Ireland, was first held at Trinity Comprehensive School, Ballymun in 2015 and moved to DCU in 2018, where it remained in the years following.
Entries come from second-level schools all over the country and at last year’s PExpo, Aisling Mullen, Katie Dowds and Síne Ryan from St Columba’s College, Stranorlar, took the top senior prize for a project called ‘Mind Over Matter’.
For the exhibition, based loosely on the Young Scientists format, students are invited to submit projects under one of seven broad headings: Physical, Psychological and Tactical Demands of Performance; Power of Sport; Well-being; Technology and Media; Nutrition and Diet; Olympic Ideals and Values, and My favourite Olympian (first years only).
As well as PTSB, the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Dare to Believe programme, and the Physical Education Association of Ireland, other supporters of PExpo ’24 include Sport Ireland, Active Cities, Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing, South Dublin County Sport Partnership, Leave No Trace and DCU Sport.
“We’re very excited by our new partnership with PTSB and the OFI Dare to Believe programme, who have come in as sponsors for the event, and with our move to a larger venue at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, we’re anticipating a record entry,’ said Paddy O’Reilly for the PExpo organising committee.
Speaking to the announcement, Eddie Kearney, PTSB’s Head of Retail Distribution, said “
“PTSB is delighted to sponsor the 2024 PEXpo in partnership with the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Dare to Believe programme. As title sponsors of Team Ireland, we understand the importance of sport and physical activity to the development of young people in communities across the country and so are proud to celebrate the knowledge and passion these students have in the areas of PE, sport, health and fitness.”
Dare to Believe Programme Manager Roisin Jones added,
“We are delighted to partner with PExpo this year, in particular with this being the Olympic year and the 100-year anniversary of Team Ireland competing at the Olympic Games. TY teachers doing our Dare to Believe post-primary programme introduced us to the PE Xpo. We quickly realised that their grassroots-teacher led project expo aligns really well and works as great extension of our Dare to Believe core programme as it encourages students to investigate topics related to PE & Olympic Values. Paddy and his team are doing such positive work and we are here to help them bring their event to the next level.”
Register your school or project at www.pexpoireland.com
For further information, either check out the website, or contact Paddy O’Reilly at 086 1743836.