Invitations Open for Paris 2024 Cultural Experience

As Paris prepares to host next year’s Olympic Games, invitations for two key Irish cultural experiences have been extended to the public.

The Irish Cultural Centre (Centre Culturel Irlandais or CCI) has opened invitations for artists to engage with Team Ireland, meanwhile plans to create an exhibition charting 100 years of Irish participation at the Olympics have also been revealed.

Artist in Residence with Team Ireland

As part of Team Ireland’s Experience plans for the Paris Games, athletes who have finished competition will transfer from the Olympic Village to the CCI where they will get the opportunity to experience both Paris and the Games from the unique vantage point of Ireland’s cultural flagship in Europe.

The CCI is inviting applications from artists who would like to engage with Team Ireland’s athletes in the form of photography, mural, print or music.

The CCI will host Ireland’s Olympic team during the Paris 2024 Olympics next July/August. We welcome applications from artists who would like to engage with Ireland’s top athletes for ten days during their month-long residency. This could take the form of a photographer in residence who might document this important time in the CCI’s story, a mural artist, printmaker, musician(s) in residence or artists whose work relates directly to issues such as sport, the body, resilience, or discipline. Artists would need to be available for the month of July or August.

More information is available on the CCI website and the closing date for applications is 16/01/2024.

100 Years of Ireland at the Olympics Exhibition

Separately, The Embassy of Ireland in Paris is inviting tenders from researchers and writers to prepare content for an exhibition tracing the 100 year history of Ireland at the Olympic Games.

The exhibition will be staged in the CCI and will open to the public from St Patrick’s Day right through the duration of the Paris Games. It’s envisioned that the exhibition will feature key moments and athletic achievements from the Irish State’s first participation in Paris 1924 through to the present day.

More information on the tender process is available on the Embassy of Ireland Paris webpage.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 04/12/23