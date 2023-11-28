Performance Round Up – November

After six days battling light winds off Portugal’s Algarve coast, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove have won the single nation place for the Paris 2024 Olympics at this year’s 49er European Championship.

The place in the Men’s Skiff event secured today is the second discipline along with the Men’s single-handed event won by Finn Lynch (National YC) at the combined Sailing world championships at The Hague in August.

