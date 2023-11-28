Performance Round Up – November

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of November!
Men’s Skiff Qualify For Paris 2024
After six days battling light winds off Portugal’s Algarve coast, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove have won the single nation place for the Paris 2024 Olympics at this year’s 49er European Championship.
The place in the Men’s Skiff event secured today is the second discipline along with the Men’s single-handed event won by Finn Lynch (National YC) at the combined Sailing world championships at The Hague in August.
Cyclists Qualify For Paris 2024 (Road & Time-Trial)
The UCI has confirmed that three Team Ireland riders will compete in the road racing events at the Olympic Games in Paris next summer. Team Ireland will have two cyclists in the Men’s Road Race, one of whom will also compete in the Time Trial, and for the first time in 24 years, Ireland will field a cyclist in the Women’s Road Race. These allocations were distributed based on Nation Rankings at the end of September and demonstrate the strength and depth of talent in the Irish high-performance cycling community. Selection for the quota spots for athletes will take place later next year.
Lara Gillespie UCI Track Champions League
Lara Gillespie claims she’s continuing to gain confidence on the track as concluded her debut UCI Track Champions League campaign with a first victory in the elimination race in London on Saturday, November 11th.
The Co. Wicklow rider won the final endurance race of the series as she proved her talent among the best track riders in the world. The 22-year-old, a member of the Ireland national team, is building up to an important year as Ireland bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the Women’s Team Pursuit and other events.
Boxing National Championships Results
22 National Elite Champions have been crowned at the home of Irish boxing in a fantastic night of competition.
The 2024 National Elite Championship finals are another key step on the Road to Paris for IABA athletes. Five boxers – lightweight Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympians 75kg Aoife O’Rourke and 57kg Michaela Walsh, as well as 63.5kg Dean Clancy and 92kg Jack Marley, have already qualified for the 2024 Olympics.
Results
67kg Ryan McCarthy (Fr. Horgans) beat Cian Cramer (Cabra), 4-1
63kg Linda Desmond (Rylane) beat Isabella Hughes (St Marys D), 4-1
75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) beat Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Family L), 5-0
60kg Kellie Harrington (St Marys D) beat Zara Breslin (Tramore), 5-0
48kg Lois Walsh (Fr Flanagans) beat Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D), 4-1
48kg Bryce Collins (Holy Trinity) W/O
60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) beat Nathan May (Dublin Docklands), 3-2
54kg Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic) beat Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal), 5-0
57kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) beat Adam Hession (Monivea), 5-0
50kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) beat Shannon Sweeney (St Annes), 5-0
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Olympic C) W/0
92+kg Martin McDonagh (Crumlin) beat Illia Mtsariashvili (Docklands), 5-0
71kg Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs) beat Eugene McKeever (Holy Family L), 3-2
54kg Danny Duffy (Raphoe) beat Oisin Worsencroft (St Colmans), 5-0
92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands), 5-0
57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) beat Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines), 5-0
70kg Shauna Kearney (Bunclody) W/O
51kg Sean Mari (Monkstown/Defence F) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L), 5-0
66kg Grainne Walsh (St Marys D) beat Christina Desmond (Dungarvan), 5-0
80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) beat Gabriel Dossen (Olympic C), 4-1
63.5kg Aaron O’Donoghue (Golden Gloves M) beat John Paul Hale (Star), 3-2
86kg Vitali Ustimov (Celtic Eagles) beat James Redmond (Ballybrack), 5-0
WAKO World Kickboxing Championships
Team Ireland medal winners for @wako.kickboxing 2023 World Championship.
GOLD
Stephen Jones
Jodie Browne
Adam Condon
Conor McGlinchey
SILVER
Robbie Cuffe
BRONZE
Ann Marie O’Grady
Zak Riddell
Keri Browne
Gar Ryan