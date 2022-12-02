Ireland's Aoife Hopkins builds form at Laser Radial world championships in Oman

After a delayed start to the women's Laser Radial (ILCA6) World Championships in Mussanah, Oman three races were completed today (Thursday 2nd December 2022) with Ireland's Aoife Hopkins in 31st place overall.

The Howth sailor had good starts in all three races and went on to place 40th then 23rd and 20th as she adapted to the challenging light winds.

Hopkins also showed good speed downwind so will be looking to improve her first mark rounding in the coming races to utilise this strength more.

"These conditions call for patience and concentration," said James O'Callaghan, Irish Sailing's Performance Director. "Aoife's results progressed each race - hopefully that trend will continue tomorrow."

With only one fleet and none of the leading sailors escaping a double digit result it already looks set to be a high scoring regatta. Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom, the Tokyo 2020 Gold medallist had been first overall but dropped to eighth after a 16th placing in race three.

The championship organisers have again scheduled three back to back races for Friday which if completed will bring the event back on schedule with the final race planned for Monday.