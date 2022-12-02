Ireland's Aoife Hopkins has best day so far at Laser Radial world championships in Oman

Despite more problems with light winds at women's Laser Radial (ILCA6) World Championships in Mussanah, Oman Aoife Hopkins placed 15th in the 63-boat earlier today (Friday 2nd December 2022) marking her best score of the series so far.

The light breeze that arrived for the day came after a delay of two hours and only permitted one race before darkness fell.

Hopkins is currently 27th having improved overnight thanks to her 15th place today.

Three races had been planned to get the event back on schedule but now organisers hope to have extra races on Saturday to catch before Sunday and Mondays' final races.

"Aoife set herself on an improving trajectory on Thursday and today’s 15th place continues that trend" said James O'Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing. "The whole fleet is eager to get off the line as can be seen by ten black flag disqualifications for the single race today."

Belgium's Emma Plasscheart won the single race and has a narrow lead over Germany's Julia Buesselberg who was one of the disqualifications.