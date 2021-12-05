Ireland's Aoife Hopkins holds 20th overall going into final day of Laser Radial world championships in Oman

Aoife Hopkins managed to retain her overnight 20th place after a three-race day at the women's Laser Radial (ILCA6) World Championships in Mussanah, today (Sunday 5th December 2021).

The Howth Yacht Club sailor opened the day with a 39th place before regaining her footing with a 23rd and 19th places in the 63-boat fleet on the penultimate day of racing.

A tenth race of the series on Monday will allow a second discard to be applied across the scoreboard.  This will allow Hopkins’ 39th place to be dropped though other competitors currently ranked behind her have worse scores to discard so a shake-up of the standings is likely.

"This was another challenging day afloat for the entire fleet where calling wind-shifts could pay dividends - or take a toll," said James O'Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing.  "Once again, Aoife showed her mettle by moving on from a bad score and rebuilding her form in the following races."

Tokyo 2020 Gold medallist Anne-Marie Rindom regained the overall lead of the championships with two second places for the day coming after a 13th for the opening race.

