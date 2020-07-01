Irish Canoe Slalom Team European Championships 2021

The 2021 Irish Canoe Slalom Team has been confirmed ahead of the Senior European Championships in Ivrea, Italy (6th 9th May). This event will also act as the European continental Olympic Qualifier, with spots up for grabs in the K1 Men, K1 Women and C1 Women.

Ireland will be fielding an extremely strong team, with all categories being represented by proven international performers. The K1 Men category is the first in which Ireland will be hoping to qualify an Olympic berth.

Samuel Curtis, Noel Hendrick and Alistair McCreery will be competing the K1 chasing this last qualification spot for the Tokyo Games. Noel will be following on from a great 2020 season to put a strong challenge for the spot. Samuel Curtis makes an impressive return to form after a disappointing end to 2019. Alistair McCreery will hope to build off his years racing in 2020 to put in a good performance in Italy.



On the Women’s side there are 2 brand new additions to the team with Madison and Michaela Corcoran (twin daughters of Irish Canoe Slalom Olympian Mike Corcoran) switching allegiances from the USA to race for Ireland. Michaela is following in her fathers footsteps, racing the C1 category. With Madison racing in K1. Joining Madison in the K1 Womens Team will be Hannah Craig, London 2012 Olympian, who will be hoping to make her second trip to the Games. Both the K1 Women and C1 Women are in the running to qualify Olympic spots in their respective categories, with the new additions to the team hoping to make a big impact on their first Championship outing for Ireland.



The only category not seeking an Olympic spot will be the C1 Men, where we have an already confirmed Olympian with Liam Jegou. Liam will be racing with an aim to put down a solid performance to prepare himself to race later this year in Tokyo. Robert Hendrick and Jake Cochrane will be building from some great early season form to lay down some fast times in Italy. The C1 Men will also be hoping to defend, or improve, their silver medal in the team race, won at last years European Championships in Prague.



Full Team List

Mens K1

Sam Curtis

Noel Hendrick

Ali McCreery

Oisin Farrell reserve



Mens C1

Liam Jegou

Robert Hendrick

Jake Cochrane

James Gibbons reserve



Womens K1

Madison Corcoran

Hannah Craig



Womens C1

Michaela Corcoran