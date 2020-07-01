Sport Ireland Women in Sport Broadcast Training

Opportunity to develop new skills

Women in Sport: Analysis & Punditry Training Opportunity

Do you love sport? Do you have a flair analysing and dissecting matches and events? Are you interested in a career in the media?

If the answer is ‘YES’ then Sport Ireland has an exciting opportunity for you.

Through its Women in Sport Programme, Sport Ireland is seeking candidates to partake in a new initiative that will provide expert training on pre, during, and post sport event analysis and punditry for broadcast (tv, live-streaming, radio).

The programme, run in conjunction with training, development, and communications experts The Communications Clinic, will last approximately six months, and will provide the successful candidates with the understanding and the practical skills of working in a live studio environment, preparation & research for broadcasts, on-air delivery, establishing area(s) of specialisation and establishing relationships with key stakeholders – broadcasters, players, officials and governing bodies.

As part of the training programme, the successful candidates will also partake in a mentorship programme, which will see them learn from the very best in the business.

The Programme

The duration of the programme is expected to last approximately six months. The training programme will be tailored to suit the availability of candidates. The programme will take place in four stages:

Punditry and Media Skills Boot Camp

Speaker & Mentor Day

Studio Experience

On-Going Mentorship Programme

By the end of the training programme participants will;

Have the confidence and capability to be expert and excellent contributors to sporting media of all types

Have direct experience in preparing and delivering for sports preview and review shows

Have direct experience in preparing and delivering for live analysis; including pre, during and post-match analysis for live national broadcasters

Know their own communication style and be able to deliver to the best of their ability - enthusiastically and directly

Know how to structure and deliver a concise but engaging point

Know how profile audiences

Be able to research to find interesting and fresh angles on consistent issues

Be an interesting, understandable and engaging contributor

Know how to use data, stats and evidence in a useful but relatable manner

Know the power of story and example

Have a set PR plan and have an expert consultant to implement it

Be able to write understandable and engaging articles, columns and opinion pieces

Be confident, capable and world class media contributors and pundits

Have experience of delivering in both TIV and radio studio set ups

Understand the role and the demands of a Producer, Presenter, Contributor and Pundit

Have made connections with, and learned from, experienced figures in the field of Irish sports broadcasting

The Candidate

First and foremost, we are seeking candidates that know their chosen sport inside-out.

The ideal candidate is someone that has a natural eye for spotting trends and patterns in sport, and has the ability to break-down passages of play. If you’re unsure of whether or not you have this natural eye, don’t be put off. We are looking for someone that is passionate about sport and isn’t shy of putting her opinions and points across. It’s important to note that no previous experience of media or broadcast work is required to apply – this will not be factored in when choosing the six successful candidates.

While playing experience is not an absolute requirement, having a first-hand experience of competing at a high level (national or international) is an advantage.

The Application Process

Interested individuals can submit an application using the form below.

As part of the application process, you are asked to submit a brief personal statement (max 600 words) that gives a summary of why you are interested in partaking in this programme, and how your experience makes you a suitable candidate for the programme.

Candidates are also asked to submit a short video or audio clip to support their application. This clip should provide a sample of the candidate analysing a passage of play from a match or event.

Application forms including the brief personal statement and the audio/video file can be emailed to womeninsport@sportireland.ie

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday, April 2nd. No late applications will be considered.

Applications will be assessed by a panel that includes representatives from the broadcast media sector, the training provider and Sport Ireland.

If you require further information, please contact womeninsport@sportireland.ie

About Sport Ireland’s Role:

Sport Ireland is the authority tasked with the development of sport in Ireland. This includes participation in sport, high performance sport, anti-doping, coaching and the development of the Sport Ireland Campus.

In 2019, Sport Ireland published its first Policy on Women in Sport Policy, which expresses the organisation’s commitment to women in sport. It builds on the significant work that has already been undertaken in this area within the sport sector to date and, in recognising the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of women through their involvement in sport, it provides a blueprint for Sport Ireland’s future work.

Sport Ireland is committed to increasing women’s sustained involvement in sport as coaches, volunteers, club members, athletes, advocates, leaders, and participants from grassroots to the podium. To realise this, Sport Ireland has outlined a number of key objectives, including, inter alia, increasing the visibility and profile of our female role models in sport and using the heroes of today to inspire the next generation.

One of the actions being taken to realise these objectives is the establishment of a training programmes for potential female analysts/pundits, to ensure that broadcasters have a pool of female candidates available.