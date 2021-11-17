Irish sailors make advances at 49er World Championships in Oman

Tokyo 2020 sailors Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Seán Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) made further gains at the Olympic 49er skiff class World Championships in Mussanah, Oman today (Wednesday 17th November 2021).

The Dublin crew had third and sixth places before once again ending the day with a race win.

The pair now lie fourth overall with another day of qualification racing planned on Thursday to decide the Gold fleet line-up for the series that ends on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Séafra Guilfoyle with Johnny Durcan (Royal Cork YC) had a good day, counting 12th and tenth places before ending with a third place.

"Even though it's their first senior level regatta sailing as a new pairing, it's great to see Séafra and Johnny put in the results even at this early stage of their campaign," said James O'Callaghan, Performance Director with Irish Sailing. "Banking these results now will be invaluable motivation as they head into a hard winter’s training to get to grips with this demanding boat."

Forecast conditions of medium winds didn't fully materialise at Mussanah and a sea breeze proved highly tricky and challenging across the fleets in action.

Dickson and Waddilove's second race had been set for a top three finish on the final leg into the finishing-line when they were caught by a 25 degree wind-shift that dropped them to sixth place.

Just four points separate the 2018 junior world champions from the overall lead of the event.